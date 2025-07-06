Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Ahmedabad following incessant heavy rainfall here on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall caused water to accumulate on numerous roads, which slowed traffic movement in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Purna River also rose following incessant heavy rain in Navsari and adjacent areas in Gujarat.

Banaskantha district in Gujarat is also facing severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, with Tharad being one of the worst-affected areas. Vehicles are struggling to cross waterlogged roads, causing disruptions to daily life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting "very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.IMD also issued a red alert for several areas, including Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, and Banaskantha districts. These areas are expected to experience moderate to gusty winds below 40 km/h, heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, and lightning. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid stepping out unless necessary.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued, predicting extreme heavy rainfall for the next seven days.

As per the weather department, Saurashtra, and Kutch will also face heavy to very heavy rainfall over the week. Low-lying areas in Saurashtra are at moderate risk of flash floods, while transportation disruptions are expected in urban coastal regions. The western coastal belt, including Konkan, Goa, and the Ghat regions of Maharashtra, is under alert due to the strong offshore trough and significant moisture feed from the Arabian Sea. Extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) is forecasted on July 4 and again between July 6 and 7, especially over South Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra. (ANI)

