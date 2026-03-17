Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): A structural collapse at a residential complex in Vadodara's Soma Talab area on Tuesday led to an emergency evacuation of all families residing in the building. According to fire department officials, a portion of the balcony on the left side of the structure fell, causing an obstruction near the stairwell, while a fire was also reported at the site.

Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary, while speaking to the reporters, said, "The Vadodara Fire Emergency Service received a call from the control room and fire tenders were immediately dispatched. A fire broke out, and this building, which has three floors plus the ground floor, has a balcony on one side, the left side, leading to the stairs. This balcony collapsed, trapping those inside... We have safely evacuated everyone, and the entire building has been evacuated..."

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Further details are awaited as rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

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