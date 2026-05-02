Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scorecard

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officially announced the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations today, May 2. During a press conference held at 11:00 AM, Board Chairperson Trigun Kulkarni confirmed an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent. While the statistics were released during the briefing, the individual scorecard download links were activated for students at 12:00 PM.

Gender-Wise and Regional Performance

This year's results highlighted a significant performance gap between genders, with girls continuing to outperform boys. The pass percentage for female students stood at 93.15 per cent, while male students recorded 86.80 per cent, a difference of 6.35 per cent. Odisha 10th Result 2026: Class 10 Board Exam Results To Be Declared Today at bseodisha.ac.in.

Regionally, the Konkan division maintained its reputation for excellence, securing the highest pass percentage in the state at 94.14 per cent. In contrast, the Latur division reported the lowest performance among the nine divisional boards, with a pass rate of 84.14 per cent.

Stream-Wise Results and Participation

A total of 15,32,487 students registered for the examinations across the state. The performance varied across different academic streams:

Science: 96.44 per cent (Highest performing stream)

96.44 per cent (Highest performing stream) Commerce: 87.03 per cent

87.03 per cent Vocational: 82.74 per cent

82.74 per cent ITI: 81.78 per cent

81.78 per cent Arts: 78.02 per cent

The science stream saw the highest participation with 7,99,773 registered students, followed by arts (3,80,692) and commerce (3,20,152).

Passing Criteria and Next Steps

To qualify, students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical/internal components. The Board clarified that the marksheets currently available online are provisional and intended for immediate use in admission processes. Original certificates will be distributed through the respective junior colleges at a later date. Students who did not meet the passing criteria will be eligible to appear for the supplementary examinations, with the Board expected to release the schedule for these exams shortly. GSEB Result Date 2026: When Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results Will Be Declared and How To Check.

How To Access the Maharashtra Class 12 Scorecard

Students can download their results by visiting the following official portals:

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

To retrieve the result, candidates must enter their Roll Number and their Mother’s First Name (or "XXX" if no mother's name is listed on the application). Results are also accessible via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (mahahsscboard.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).