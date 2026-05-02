Google Cosmo AI App: Tech Giant Launches Experimental Digital Assistant Tool for Android Ahead of Google I/O 2026

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Google has launched a new experimental application called COSMO, an artificial intelligence assistant designed specifically for Android devices. The Google Cosmo AI App, which originated from the Google Research division, has appeared on the Google Play Store as a platform to streamline daily digital responsibilities.

Google Cosmo AI App focuses on automating routine tasks such as schedule management, document drafting, and handling complex information queries. The software is notable for its significant file size of 1.13 billion bytes, which is attributed to the inclusion of a local Gemini Nano model that allows for on-device processing. ChatGPT Images 2.0 Usage Surges 50% as OpenAI Rolls Out Interactive 360-Degree Image Viewer for Desktop and Mobile.

Google Cosmo AI App Features and Capabilities

The interface of the application is currently basic, reflecting its status as an experimental project rather than a finished consumer product. Upon installation, the tool requests various system permissions to enable its core "skills," which include a List Tracker, Document Writer, and a Calendar Event Suggester.

Furthermore, the assistant includes a Browser Agent and advanced utilities such as Deep Research and Quick Photo Lookup. These functions are intended to provide automated solutions to multifaceted problems, potentially reducing the time users spend manually navigating different applications and web pages.

Customising the Google Cosmo AI App Settings

Users interacting with the software can select from three distinct operational modes: Hybrid, PI Only, or Nano Only. While the Nano mode refers to the local AI model, the company has not yet provided a definition for the "PI" acronym. The settings also allow for the configuration of voice match and screen access permissions.

Google Cosmo AI App Releasing in Future Ecosystem?

Industry analysts suggest that the release of this application serves as a test bed for future features that may eventually be integrated into the broader Android ecosystem. The timing of the launch is particularly significant as it occurs just weeks before the scheduled Google I/O 2026 conference later this month. Gemini New Feature: Google Lets Users Generate and Download Google Docs, PDFs and Excel Files Directly From Chat.

The appearance of the app on the Play Store may be an early or accidental release intended to gauge performance before more significant AI upgrades are announced. Currently, the tool is positioned as a research project for testing new experiences rather than a permanent replacement for existing assistants.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).