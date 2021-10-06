Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 21 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,060, the state health department said.

With 18 more patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 8,15,794, it said.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll went up to 10,084 with one more patient succumbing to the infection in the Valsad district. Gujarat is now left with 182 active cases.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported six new cases each, Valsad five, Vadodara two. Kheda and Mehsana logged one new case each, the department said in a release.

With 3,33,309 people receiving COVID-19 jabs on Wednesday, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 6,28,55,962, it said.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu did not report any new case or recovery. There are two active cases in the UT, which has so far reported four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,060, new cases 21, death toll 10,084, discharged 8,15,794, active cases 182, people tested so far - figures not released.

