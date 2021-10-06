New Delhi, October 6: The admit cards for AP PGECET 2021 Exams in Geo Engineering and Geo Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) have been released on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in to view and download their respective hall tickets online for the same. AP ECET Rank Card 2021 Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps How To Download.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards for their respective exams from the official website by logging in with registration number and date of birth. Scroll down to know how to download the admit cards for AP PGECET 2021 Exam scheduled for October 8. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to download admit card for AP PGECET GG, PY, CS Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 for Exams Scheduled on October 8:

Visit the official website of the council at sche.ap.gov.in

On the home page click on the tab for AP PGECET 2021

Click on the link that says, 'Download Hall Ticket' A new web page will open

Enter required details and select exam paper

Click on 'Download Hall Ticket'

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. The admit card will contain important details and instructions for the candidates regarding the examination. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card. The exam is being conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the APSCHE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).