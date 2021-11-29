Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,27,435, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,092, an official said.

The recovery of 49 people took the number of those discharged so far in Gujarat to 8,17,081, leaving the state with an active tally of 262 cases, he said.

Vadodara led with six cases, followed by five each in Ahmedabad, Surat and Bharuch among other districts, he added.

No new case or recovery was reported in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, leaving the Union Territory with one active case.

It has so far reported 10,655 cases, 10,650 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,435, new cases 27, death toll 10,092, discharged 8,17,081active cases 262, people tested so far - figures not released.

