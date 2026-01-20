Mumbai, January 20: B Merwan & Co, the legendary Irani cafe located outside Grant Road station, has permanently closed its doors after 111 years of service. Regular patrons of B Merwan & Co were greeted by a simple "We Are Closed" sign dated January 1, 2026, marking the end of a culinary landmark that had been a staple of Mumbai’s heritage since 1914.

Known primarily for its signature mawa cakes, which famously sold out within minutes of the bakery opening at 5:30 AM, the establishment was one of the few remaining authentic Irani cafes in the city. The news of the shutdown spread rapidly on social media, drawing crowds of emotional residents who gathered outside the wooden-framed shutters to pay their respects to a space that had served generations of Mumbaikars. Why Mumbai’s Next Mayor Will Be Chosen by Lottery: What the Rule Says and When the City Will Get a New Mayor.

Mumbai's Iconic B Merwan & Co Shuts Down

While the B Merwan & Co owners had hinted at a potential closure years ago, the finality of the decision came as a surprise to many. Unlike the brief temporary closure in 2014, the current management has indicated that the shutters have been drawn for the last time.

The staff, some of whom had worked at the cafe for decades, were seen assisting with the final administrative tasks inside the darkened interior. No official reason was cited for the closure, though similar establishments have struggled recently with rising operational costs and changing consumer habits. List of Mayors of Mumbai: A Complete Historical Timeline.

B Merwan & Co: Legacy of Mawa Cakes and Bentwood Chairs

B Merwan & Co was celebrated for its preserved Victorian-era charm, featuring Italian marble-topped tables, classic bentwood chairs, and large antique mirrors. Its menu remained largely unchanged for decades, offering affordable staples like brun maska, chai, and various Parsi-style baked goods.

The cafe served as a social hub for a diverse cross-section of Mumbai, from morning commuters and students to heritage enthusiasts. Its mawa cakes were so renowned that they were frequently shipped by customers to relatives living abroad, serving as a sweet symbol of the city’s colonial-era culinary influence.

The Vanishing Irani Cafes of Mumbai

The closure of B Merwan & Co highlights the precarious state of Mumbai’s Irani cafe culture. At their peak in the mid-20th century, hundreds of these establishments dotted the city's corners; today, only a handful remain in operation.

Real estate pressures, the decline of the traditional Parsi-Zoroastrian community that founded them, and the rise of modern coffee chains have led to the gradual disappearance of these iconic spaces. Historians note that each closure represents the loss of a unique social fabric that defined the city’s cosmopolitan identity.

What Happens Next?

As of now, there is no public information regarding the future of the heritage structure or the plot of land it occupies. Given its prime location near the Grant Road railway station, speculation has already begun regarding potential redevelopment.

For the loyal patrons who stood outside the cafe today, the loss is deeply personal. For many, B Merwan & Co was not just a bakery, but a surviving piece of "Old Bombay" that provided a sense of continuity in an ever-changing metropolis.

