The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, January 19, said that under the influence of three Western Disturbances in quick succession, a wet spell is likely over the Western Himalayan region during the next seven days, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over the Kashmir valley on January 22-23 and over Himachal Pradesh on January 23. The weather further added that isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the adjoining plains of northwest India during January 22-25. IMD also said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next two to three days. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai for today, January 20. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla. Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert As National Capital Wakes Up to Dense Fog and ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality.

