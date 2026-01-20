A video recently surfaced on social media showing two fishermen, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, climbing on top of a dead whale floating on the water and posing for photos. The exact location, timing, and other details of the incidents are yet unknown. The video, originally shared by the account trinitunafishing01, shows the men laughing and posing atop the dead mammal. The uploader later admitted the group was intoxicated and claimed the whale had just died, which had n ot yet begun to smell. "Wasn't rotten, just happened and we were drunk lol," he said. Did a Whale Attack a Boat, Injuring 40 People? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Drunk Fishermen Pose for Photos on Floating Whale Carcass

NEW: Two drunk fishermen pose for a photo on a floating dead whale. "These guys are going to jump on a dead whale... watch this thing explode." The individual who shared the footage said the whale didn't smell and indicated that it had just passed. "Wasn't rotten, just… pic.twitter.com/mjIYde4g4l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

