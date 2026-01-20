Washington DC, January 20: The US will deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base, Greenland, as tensions rise over President Donald Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

"North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland. Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," NORAD said in a post on X. "This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities," they added.

NORAD routinely conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America, through one or all three NORAD regions (Alaska, Canada, and the continental U.S.). The US move follows a multinational military exercise led by Danish forces amid the tensions with Washington over Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland. Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland to join the exercise in a move to ensure the safety of the Arctic. Denmark had also invited the US to join the military exercise.

Meanwhile, strengthening his push to acquire Denmark's territory, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.