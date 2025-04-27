Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a massive statewide crackdown on illegal immigration, Vadodara Police have caught more than 500 suspected Bangladesh nationals, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking with ANI, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narsingh Komar informed us that over 500 suspects have been "intercepted" and that their document verification is underway.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Out of them, five individuals have been confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals, Narsingh Komar added.

"A special drive is being carried out in Vadodara to identify and arrest illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Police have intercepted more than 500 such suspects, and their document verification is underway. Five of them have been confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals," Narsingh Komar said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Recent Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir That Killed 26 People.

Narsingh Komar added that this verification drive will continue and the legal actions will be taken against confirmed Bangladeshi nationals

On Saturday, over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were detained in Ahmedabad and Surat for residing in India with forged documents, Gujarat police said.

Deportation proceedings will follow once verification and interrogation are complete, said the official.

The coordinated operations were led by multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police teams. Officials confirmed that all detained individuals were in India without valid documentation and had used fake papers to establish residence.

In Surat, an overnight combing operation carried out jointly by SOG, DCB, AHTU, PCB, and local police resulted in the detention of more than 100 Bangladeshi nationals. "They had entered India illegally and were living in Surat with forged documents. After the investigation, they will be deported to Bangladesh," said Rajdeep Singh Nakum, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Group.

A simultaneous operation was carried out in Ahmedabad around 3 am on Saturday. Teams from the Crime Branch, SOG, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Zone 6, and Headquarters detained over 450 individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants. DCP Crime Branch Ajit Rajian confirmed that more than 400 people were taken into custody during the early morning sweep.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, Sharad Singhal, stated that these actions were taken in compliance with orders from the Home Minister, the Commissioner of Police, and the Director General of Police.

"HM, CP and DGP had directed us that illegal immigrants must be held. The Crime Branch registered two FIRS from April 2024 till now. 127 illegal Bangladeshis were caught and 77 were deported," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)