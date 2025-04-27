Kolkata, April 27: Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to know the Kolkata Fatafa Result of today, April 27. The Satta Matka-type game is played on all seven days of the week with eight rounds or "bazis" played throughout the day. Those taking part in today's Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery game can check Kolkata FF Result on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Kolkata FF participants can also scroll below and check the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of April 27, to know today's winning numbers.

The speculative lottery game allows participants to place bets and test their luck while waiting for the outcome of their predictions. Announced at an interval of 90 minutes, the Kolkata Fatafat consist of eight rounds, also called bazis. These eight "bazis" of Kolkata FF are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is declared after each bazi is completed. Stay tuned for the Kolkata FF Result of April 26 and its winning numbers, as LatestLY will update the chart regularly. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 347 156 135 467 4 2 9 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Do you know that Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) requires players to be physically present in the "City of Joy" to participate in the Satta Matka-style lottery? The Kolkata FF Results will be announced regularly, with the first round result out by 10 AM and the last bazi result declared by 9 PM. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as the Kolkata FF lottery, requires participants to select numbers and place bets. The multiple rounds of Kolkata FF provide participants with several opportunities to win varying prizes with minimal investment. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries are legal in 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, Punjab, Assam, and Meghalaya, across the country. They are also legal in West Bengal, where Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery is being played today. Although Kolkata FF continues to grow in popularity among the masses, we urge readers to exercise caution, as Satta Matka games involve financial risks but also offer rewards.

