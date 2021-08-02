Bhuj, Aug 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from near the international border at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Monday.

The boy was detained around 11 am on Sunday after he crossed the fencing near the border pillar number 1099, they said.

The boy hails from Sindh Sahichok in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan,

"As per a preliminary inquiry by the BSF, the boy mentioned that he had quarrelled with his family members and ran away from his home," the officials said.

After conducting his medical check-up at the Khavda community health centre, the boy was handed over to local police, they added.

