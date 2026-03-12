Ahmedabad, March 12: A severe controversy has erupted at the Ambaji Temple on Mount Girnar in Gujarat's Junagadh after a viral video surfaced allegedly showing the consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food inside the temple’s bhandara (kitchen and store area). In a swift response to the public outcry and preliminary findings, the Junagadh district administration terminated the services of 11 temporary staff members. The group of expelled individuals includes 10 priests and one cook, all of whom were hired to manage the shrine’s daily affairs.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among the saint community and devotees who consider the temple one of Gujarat’s holiest sites. The video, which began circulating on social media earlier this week, reportedly shows two to three individuals using abusive language while consuming prohibited items within the sacred premises. Although officials stated that the suspended priests were not physically present in the "party" shown in the video, they were held accountable for gross negligence in maintaining the temple's sanctity. Gujarat Shocker: 2 College Girls Found Dead in Temple Washroom in Surat After Searching ‘How To Commit Suicide’ on ChatGPT.

10 Priests Expelled After Video of Liquor and Non-Veg Goes Viral

Viral Video Shows Liquor, Non-Veg Inside Girnar Ambaji Temple Bhandara; 10 Priests Among 11 Expelledhttps://t.co/l8maKVXnV9 pic.twitter.com/rY89rRAlm7 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 12, 2026

10 Priests of Girnar Ambaji Temple Expelled After Video of Liquor and Non-Veg Goes Viral

Junagadh City Mamlatdar A.K. Baraiya, who is currently overseeing the temple’s management, confirmed that the termination orders were issued following an initial probe. The administration has also imposed a strict ban on the entry of those seen in the video to the temple grounds. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact date of the incident and identifying all participants involved.

To address the immediate spiritual concerns of the community, a "Shuddhikaran" (purification) ritual was conducted on Thursday. Under the supervision of government officials, the kitchen and dining areas of the temple were ritually cleansed to restore the shrine's religious purity. GIFT City Liquor Rules: No More Permits Required for Non-Gujaratis and Foreigners; Alcohol Now Allowed at Poolside and Lawns.

The Ambaji Temple on Mount Girnar is currently managed by the state government due to an ongoing legal and succession dispute. Following the death of the former Mahant Tansukhgiri, internal conflicts arose regarding the appointment of a successor. To maintain law and order and ensure the temple’s continuous operation, the district administration took over its day-to-day management, appointing staff on a temporary basis.

Critics and religious leaders have pointed out that such an incident highlights the risks of temporary staffing at sensitive religious sites. Members of the late Mahant's family have clarified that no hereditary priests or local saints were involved in the video, urging the government to file a formal FIR and impose a lifetime ban on the culprits.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Divya Bhaskar Gujarat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).