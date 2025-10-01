Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined the personnel of the Armed Forces for the traditional Barakhana in Bhuj, Gujarat, on the auspicious eve of Vijayadashami.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh highlighted the fast-changing nature of the world and the complex challenges emerging day by day.

"In this era of rapid change, the very nature of technology is constantly evolving. What was considered modern technology a short while ago is quickly becoming outdated," said Defence Minister Singh.

He highlighted that while traditional threats remain, new challenges such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, drone warfare, and information warfare have added multidimensional risks. "These cannot be countered by weapons alone. Mental strength, updated knowledge, and quick adaptability are equally important," he emphasised.

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashami, the Defence Minister called it a festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice. He expressed his privilege to celebrate the occasion amidst soldiers in Bhuj, a land known for its courage and resilience.

Singh urged the soldiers to constantly train, adapt to new technologies, and prepare for every scenario.

"Wars are not won by weapons alone, but by discipline, morale, and constant readiness. Embrace new technologies, make training an integral part of your routine, and prepare yourself for every situation. In today's world, the force that remains invincible is the one that continuously learns and adapts to new challenges," he added.

He assured the soldiers that the government is fully committed to their welfare, modernisation of the Armed Forces, respect for veterans, and security of soldiers' families. "The well-being of our soldiers is non-negotiable," he reiterated.

The Defence Minister asserted that, "The dream of a strong, self-reliant, and developed India rests on the shoulders of our soldiers. It is through their dedication and sacrifice that this dream is being fulfilled every day."

Calling the 21st century the era of India, Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving swiftly towards self-reliance in defence. He expressed confidence that with the commitment of the Armed Forces, India will soon be home to one of the finest militaries in the world.

Rajnath Singh paid rich tributes to the land of Bhuj and Kutch, describing it not merely as a geographic location but as an emotion and a saga of courage. Recalling the valour displayed during the 1971 war and the 1999 Kargil conflict, as well as the resilience shown in the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake, he said that Bhuj exemplifies the spirit of the mythical phoenix rising from the ashes.

"The soil of Kutch carries in its grains the bravery and indomitable spirit of its people and soldiers," he added.

The event was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Army Command, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, and the Corps Commander, 12 Corps, Lieutenant General Aditya Vikram Singh Rathee. (ANI)

