Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 667 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and just three deaths, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,49,913 with the addition of 667 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 4,332, said a release by the department.

Also, 899 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals during the period, it said.

With 47,942 new tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far reached 1,00,03,606, the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,49,913, new cases 667, deaths 4,332, discharged 2,37,222, active cases 8,359, people tested so far 1,00,03,606.

