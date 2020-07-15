Ahmedabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 44,648, state health department said.

With10 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has reached 2,081, it said.

The number of the recovered cases mounted by 791 to 31,346 in the day.

Gujarat now has 11,221 active cases, of whom 61 patients are in a critical condition, it said.

