Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Continuing a downward trend, Gujarat recorded 335 new coronavirus infections and only one death in the last 24 hours, said an official release on Friday evening.

The states COVID-19 caseload now stands at 2,60,901, said a release by the Health Department.

With one death reported during the day, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 4,385.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 2,52,927 on Friday with 463 COVID-19 patients being given discharge.

Gujarats COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,901, new cases 335, death toll 4,385, discharged 2,52,927, active cases 3,589, people tested so far - figures not released.

