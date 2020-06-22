Ahmedabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Gujarat reported563 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the state to 27,880, the health departmentsaid.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,685 after 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

With 560 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries in Gujarat increased to 19,917, the department said.

The state now has 6,278 active cases with 67 patients in critical condition and on ventilator, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 27,880, new cases 563, deaths 1,685, discharged 19,917, active cases 6,278, people tested so far 3,29,343.

