Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Gujarat added 710 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally of the state to 2,75,907, the health department said.

In the last one week, the number of per day cases in the state has gone up from 480 to 710.

However, no coronavirus patient died in the last 24 hours, it said.

As 451 patients recuperated in the state during this period, the recovery count mounted to 2,67,701, the department said in the release.

As the number of new cases is more than the recoveries, Gujarat's rate of recovery went down from 97.36 per cent last week to 97.03 per cent on Thursday.

There are 3,788 active cases in the state at present.

During the day, Surat district registered 201 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 153 in Ahmedabad, 95 in Vadodara and 77 in Rajkot.

As many as 17.24 lakh people in the state have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 4.25 lakh others were given the second dose till date, the release said.

More than 10,000 people over 60 years of age and those who are above 45 years of age and suffering from serious ailments were also administered the vaccine on Thursday.

No new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours.

Of the total number of 3,398 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two have died and 3,376 have recovered, while 20 cases are active, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,75,907, new cases 710, deaths 4,418, discharged 2,67,701, active cases 3,788, and people tested so far - figures not released.

