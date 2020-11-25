Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,540 COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,01,949, the state health department said.

This is the second time in the last four days that the number of daily cases crossed the 1,500-mark.

With 14 more persons succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 3,906, it said.

At the same time, 1,283 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,83,756, the department said.

The state has ramped up COVID-19 testing for early detection of cases.

A total of 91,459 tests were conducted in a single day, raising the total samples tested so far to 74,80,789. PTI

