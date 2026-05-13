India News | Gujarat Sees 20 Per Cent Growth in Tender Coconut Production; Annual Output Reaches Rs 26 Crore

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat has recorded nearly 20 per cent growth in tender coconut production over the last two years, with annual output reaching around 26 crore coconuts, according to the state government.

According to a press release by Gujarat CMO, the increase comes amid the state government's push towards horticulture, value-added farming and modern agricultural practices under the broader vision of technology-driven and export-oriented farming.

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The release said that India's agriculture sector is rapidly moving from traditional farming to modern, technology-based and export-oriented farming. Gujarat's vast coastline is conducive to coconut cultivation, directly benefiting farmers. With increasing demand for tender coconuts and the expansion of cultivation along the coastline, Gujarat has recorded record production in coconut cultivation.

The release said that the tender coconut production in Gujarat has increased by nearly 20 per cent in the last two years.

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"Over the past two years, tender coconut production has increased by around 20 per cent. Farmers now produce nearly 26 crore coconuts annually, reflecting Gujarat's steady progress in the horticulture sector. Coconut is cultivated across about 28,000 hectares, with key contributions from Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Navsari, Kutch and Devbhoomi Dwarka," it said.

As per 2024-25 data, the state's average productivity stands at about 9.26 thousand coconuts per hectare, it stated.

The release further said that the state government extended up to 75 per cent subsidy for coconut cultivation."The Horticulture Department of the Government of Gujarat conducts training and awareness programmes to encourage farmers to adopt horticultural crops and value addition. It offers up to 75 per cent subsidy on coconut plantation to ease the financial burden on farmers," it said.

To increase crop productivity, the department encourages farmers to adopt practices such as mulching and integrated pest management. Nurseries, run by the horticulture department, supply quality seedlings of tall, dwarf and hybrid coconut varieties. Gujarat Green Revolution Company Limited provides assistance for drip irrigation systems, the release added.

The release further stated that the coastal stretch from Chorwad to Una, known as 'Leeli Nagher', has faced serious whitefly infestations over the past two years. With guidance from the Government of Gujarat and the efforts of farmers, the situation is now improving. Dinesh Solanki, a young farmer from Sutrapada, found a simple solution. He prepared a mixture of jaggery and Gir cow's milk in 1,000 litres of water and used it to control the infestation. Previously, his farm produced between 1,000 and 1,500 coconuts annually. After adopting this method, production increased to 8,000 to 10,000 coconuts annually. Today, his annual income has reached around Rs 12- Rs 15 lakh, due to which other farmers have started following his approach.

The release added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government aims to expand the coconut cultivation area to 70,000 hectares in the future. The state government is promoting value addition of coconuts by processing them into virgin coconut oil and coconut powder. Efforts are underway to sell this produce in export markets. Together, these steps will help Gujarat grow into a global hub for coconut-based industries. (ANI)

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