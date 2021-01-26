Ahmedabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Gujarat reported 380 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,59,867, the state Health department said on Tuesday.

With two more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the toll in the state went up to 4,381, it said in a release.

A total of 637 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,51,400, the department said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,59,867, new cases 380, deaths 4,381, discharged 2,51,400, active cases 4,086, and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)