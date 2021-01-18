Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 495 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,56,367, the state health department said.

With two more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 4,367, it said.

At the same time, 700 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total number of recovered cases in Gujarat to 2,45,807.

With this, the state's case recovery rate has improved further to 95.88 per cent, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 6,193 active cases.

