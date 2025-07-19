Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday expressed confidence that Gujarat is ready to take the lead in realising the resolution of 'Developed India @2047' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a result of the methodology and successful strategies of Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT).

The GRIT has been formed with the aim of acting as a think tank for leading the development strategies of the state.

Also Read | Chandan Mishra Murder: 5 Held in West Bengal, Prime Suspects Manage to Flee, Say Police.

CM Patel inaugurated the newly built office of GRIT in Gandhinagar. He launched the website and digital dashboard of GRIT in the presence of Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and unveiled policy papers, workshop reports, and sector-specific deep dive study reports prepared in-depth by GRIT, said the release.

The Chief Minister stated that GRIT can play an important role in making Gujarat progress in the sectors in which it is ahead at a faster pace and in providing planned suggestions for further progress in other sectors in need.

Also Read | Minorities Enjoying Absolute Freedom in India Due to Hindu Majority, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"In the resolution given by PM Modi for a developed India, the suggestions and recommendations of institutes like GRIT will be a guide in our commitment to include even the most remote people from developed Gujarat in the mainstream of development," he added, encouraging the team of young karmayogis of GRIT

The website launched by the Chief Minister will provide details of the vision and mission of 'GRIT', details of the governing body and the functions of 'GRIT', policy papers, research reports, details of projects under the Economic Master Plan, etc.

The digital dashboard of 'GRIT' has been made operational for regular review of infrastructure projects being undertaken by various departments of the state government.

He unveiled important documents prepared by GRIT, including policy notes on Blue Sky Policy and E-Waste Management Policy, post-harvest losses of crops, current situation and opportunities in the pharma sector, green manufacturing, nutrition in the first 1000 days, and workshop reports on strengthening evaluation capacity.

Gujarat CM also unveiled the reports on the deep dive studies conducted by GRIT on topics like enhancing Medical Value Tourism (MVT) in Gujarat, strengthening the state's fintech ecosystem and improving export performance, and creating institutional mechanisms for rapid growth of the service sector in the state's economy.

GRIT Chief Executive Officer S. Aparna IAS (Retd) warmly welcomed all the attendees and said that GRIT will provide strategic foresight, data-driven recommendations and reports for the state government with an integrated approach for development.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also inspected the functioning of the newly built office of 'GRIT' and the data on the digital dashboard, confident that such forward-looking initiatives will reflect the continuous progress towards Gujarat's long-term development goals and will make a meaningful contribution to the national vision of a developed India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)