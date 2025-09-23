Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Startup conclave 2025 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Organised under the theme of 'Elevate, Innovate, and Accelerate ' at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Shah highlighted how students, industry leaders, entrepreneurs will be discussing ways to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of making India's mark in the startup world.

"In an effort to make India progress, make it supreme in every sector, and to bring time appropriate change in your life discussions will take place in the next days at this Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar," Shah said while addressing the conclave.

"The conclave in the next days will worry about, discuss on and find solutions over the mission started by Modi ji to make India's mark in the startup world," Shah said.

"Many venture capitalists, investors, mentors, and people connected to the industry have also come in and students, who have the biggest responsibility in accelerating the world of startups," he added.

Shah further expressed confidence in making it an even more successful conclave than the one organised in 2023, in which around 2,500 startups were present.

"Today's startup conclave has been organised under the theme of Elevate, Innovate, and Accelerate in Gujarat. Today's conclave has been done o on the research of 2023 startup conclave, in that around 2,500 startups presented. Unicorn established companies also presented. The benefits gotten from that, the Gujarat government researched on that and today started the 2025 Startup Conclave. I have full confidence that this will be even more successful than the last time," Shah said.

"We will all benefit in bringing forward the vision of both the country and the state. In the next two days, there will be discussions on various topics," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also addressed the gathering. Gujarat's Minister of higher and technical education Rushikesh Patel also attended the event. Additionally, an exhibition was also organised in the conclave which Shah also looked through. (ANI)

