Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Gujarat is witnessing unseasonal rainfall in many parts of the state since Sunday morning. Hailstones also fell in many places accompanied by sporadic downpour.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning, Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall, Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall, Rajkot (6mm) on Sunday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, "Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds."

The weather department had predicted rain three days in advance. Rain started with strong winds in many areas of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat. (ANI)

