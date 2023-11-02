Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

CM Dhami is on a two-day Ahmedabad tour in connection with the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in December later this year. On this occasion, he also spun the charkha for some time and shared his experiences in the visitor's book kept at the Ashram.

Also Read | Adani Power Q2 Result: Net Profit Jumps Over Nine Fold to Rs 6,594 Crore.

Speaking on occasion, CM Dhami said, "I salute the Father of the Nation Bapu who gave the message of truth, non-violence and harmony to the whole world. We have been inspired by Gandhiji since childhood. We take a pledge that India should become the leading nation of the world."

The Chief Minister further said that Gandhiji's principles of Non-Violence during the country's fight for freedom were always inspiring.

Also Read | Delhi Liquor Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Avoiding ED Shows He Is Guilty, Says BJP.

Earlier today, CM Dhami met his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday visited the iconic Atal foot overbridge connecting the western and eastern parts of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Speaking at a roadshow in Ahmedabad pitching the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023', CM Dhami likened his state's business environment with the Sanatana Dharma, saying that the state will be always "safe" to invest in.

"Wherever an investor goes, he puts his money after giving it a lot of thought. Just as Sanatan Dharma has always been there and will be till the end of time, Uttarakhand is also unshakeable in terms of its security and future prospects," CM Dhami said, addressing prospective investors.

The Chief Minister has been holding road shows within the country as well as abroad in a bid to attract investors to the summit.

CM Dhami had recently gone on a three-day visit to the UAE as part of the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign. The CM met industrialists and NRIs in the UAE and participated in meetings organised to discuss investment possibilities in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)