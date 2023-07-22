Navsari, July 22: Severe waterlogging was witnessed on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Navsari. The rain has lowered the temperature in the city, but it has made mobility difficult for commuters. People waded through knee-deep water. Vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled at National Highway 48 of Gujarat due to rain. However, the vehicular movement resumed later.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat on July 21 and 22. For Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Red Alert was issued whereas for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, orange alert is issued. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

Heavy Traffic Jam Seen on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 48

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy traffic jam seen on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 in Navsari due to heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/rMppK29pIj — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

A Yellow Alert was issued for Surendranagar, Dahod, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Vadodara, Surat, and Navsari. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath. Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Parts of State, IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Video).

Waterlogging in Navsari

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Navsari due to incessant rain in the region; visuals from Junathana area. pic.twitter.com/jAmz3PtE9u — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

According to the NDRF, one National Disaster Response Force team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in the wake of heavy outpours on Wednesday in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)