A flash flood triggered by heavy rains damaged houses and washed away vehicles and cattle in Gujarat's Junagadh on Saturday. A video was shared by the Press Trust of India that showed the intensity of a massive flash flood in Junagadh. Heavy downpours battered various parts of Gujarat today after IMD issued a "red" alert for the state. Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Parts of State, IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Video).

Gujarat Flood Video:

VIDEO | Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat's Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/e8lI5Ucj6i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023

Junagadh Flood Video:

WATCH: Shocking footage shows monster flash flood in Junagadh, Gujarat in India pic.twitter.com/ygBvdC1sPj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 22, 2023

