Ahmedabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Collegian Tathya Patel, who is accused of ploughing his speeding luxury vehicle into people assembled at an accident site resulting in the death of nine persons on July 20, was on Monday arrested in connection with another case of rash driving.

Patel was taken into the custody of the traffic police here on a transfer warrant from Sabarmati Central Jail, where he is lodged, on an FIR lodged last week for allegedly ramming his four-wheeler into the compound wall of a restaurant on Sindhu Bhavan road on July 3.

Also Read | Delhi Education Minister Atishi Cancels Interview for Principal Post of Shivaji College.

"Patel was arrested on a transfer warrant from Sabarmati Central Jail in connection with the FIR in which he was accused of ramming a four-wheeler into a restaurant. He was granted bail in the same case and sent back to judicial custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Neeta Desai said.

The FIR in the July 3 incident was lodged last week at N Division police station on the complaint of Mihir Shah, the owner of the restaurant.

Also Read | WHO: Cigarette Smoking Rate Falls Globally, Germany Lagging.

While police had not named Patel initially in this FIR, it was found that the vehicle that was involved in the July 20 incident on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway and the one that rammed into the restaurant had the same registration number, police had said.

Shah said he had initially not filed a case since the damage was negligible at Rs 20,000 but approached police after the Iskcon flyover incident of July 20 on realising the same car registration number.

Patel was held under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Motor Vehicles Act after nine persons, including a constable, were killed when his speeding Jaguar car ploughed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on the ISKCON bridge in the early hours of July 20.

Police on July 27 filed a 1,700-page chargesheet against him, containing among other things a report sent by the luxury car maker Jaguar, which suggested that the car was over-speeding when it rammed into the crowd.

Yet another FIR was lodged against Patel (19) after a probe revealed he had crashed the same car into the premises of a temple complex in Gandhinagar about six months ago.

Santej police in Gandhinagar where the FIR was lodged said that a transfer warrant for his arrest was sought.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)