India News | Gujarat's I-Hub Initiative Empowers Entrepreneurs, from Eco-friendly Firefighting Solutions to Superfoods for Kids

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for India's startup ecosystem by promoting entrepreneurship, a vision that has helped Gujarat emerge as a leading hub of innovation and enterprise.

Gujarat has secured the top position in the startup rankings for the fifth consecutive time, reflecting sustained and well-planned efforts.

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According to an official release from Gujarat CMO, through the Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Hub (i-Hub), startups across the state receive financial, infrastructural, technical, intellectual property, and regulatory support, enabling them to grow and contribute to positive change in society.

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Founder Rahul Shah said, "Our startup received support from the Government of Gujarat from the early stages. Assistance under the Seed Startup Fund accelerated our research and development. Through incubation, we received mentorship, support for patent registration, and opportunities to participate in exhibitions. The support through i-Hub has helped our startup to grow steadily."

As per a release, with fast food becoming a regular part of daily life, the demand for healthier alternatives is rising. Addressing this, Ahmedabad's Dr Dimple Ganatra, after over two decades as a practising surgeon, founded 'HealthyGrabz' in 2022 with support from i-Hub. The startup focuses on tackling lifestyle diseases and poor nutrition among children by offering chips that retain the natural nutritional value of vegetables.

Thanking the Government of Gujarat, Dr Ganatra said, "Incubation support systems like i-Hub go beyond mentorship, offering strong networking, dealer connect, and help in addressing business challenges. Whenever we face difficulties, the right guidance is easily available, which builds confidence. The state government's encouraging approach towards women entrepreneurs is clearly visible."

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Founder Shweta Prajapati credited the Government of Gujarat for this progress, stating, "I have seen many startups struggle due to a lack of funding and support. With a platform like i-Hub, we have received the guidance and backing needed to grow. Today, our startup is contributing to positive change in society."

To promote startups and innovation, the Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Hub (i-Hub) was established in Ahmedabad and has emerged as a strong platform driving entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment in the state. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore and spread across 1.5 lakh square metres, the facility can accommodate nearly 500 startups at a time. So far, i-Hub has directly supported 720 startups, with over Rs 28 crore sanctioned to 466 startups under the Startup Srujan Seed Support Scheme.

Startups incubated at i-Hub have generated nearly 4,000 skilled jobs across the state, with a combined market valuation of approximately Rs 3,569 crore, reflecting the growing strength of Gujarat's startup ecosystem, a release added. (ANI)

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