Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): Gulmarg, a picturesque destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has become a hotspot for adventure seekers and nature lovers. Among its many attractions, the Gondola ride stands out as a unique experience that offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and lush green meadows.

Surrounded by the scenic beauty of the snow-capped mountains and lush green meadows builds up the anticipation.

The Gondola ride, known for its modern design and efficiency, has become a central attraction for tourists visiting Gulmarg. As visitors arrive at the base station, their excitement is palpable. The ride is a soothing journey providing a closer view of nature's beauty.

Tourists from across the country are flocking to experience the Gondola ride. A group of tourists from Mumbai, led by a tour leader, expressed their excitement about experiencing the ride. "We're thrilled to be here and enjoy the Gondola service in Gulmarg," said the tour leader.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "I am from Mumbai, and I am a leader of this tour from Veena World Company. Our guests are very excited to enjoy the Gulmarg's Gondola, so I am excited to enjoy it. You can see them, so very excited."

Another tourist, Vikas from Delhi, praised the ride, saying, "The Gondola is very good, and the views of the snow-capped mountains and meadows are breathtaking." He advised visitors to plan their trip during the peak snow season, ideally after January 15th.

The Gondola ride consists of two stages. The first stage takes visitors to Kangdoori, an intermediate station that serves as a gateway to various trekking routes and skiing areas. The second stage whisks tourists away to the breathtaking summit of Apharwat, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

With its stunning vistas and efficient design, the Gondola ride has become a blessing for Gulmarg, attracting tourists from far and wide. Even on busy days, the ride remains a must-experience attraction, with visitors eagerly waiting in line to soak in the natural beauty of Gulmarg. (ANI)

