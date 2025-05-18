Hyderabad, May 18: In a devastating incident, at least 17 people, including eight children, were killed on early Sunday morning in a massive blaze that engulfed a building in Gulzar Houz area, near Charminar in old Hyderabad city, Telangana. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs has been announced by the state government for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at Gulzar Houz.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Hyderabad Fire: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Blaze at Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, Prays for Swift Recovery of Injured.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar Houz. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap that occurred near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad. The Chief Minister instructed the top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident. He also issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment. Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

According to a fire department official, a preliminary examination of the blaze indicated that a short circuit led to the massive blaze. The cause of death of all the 17 people was smoke inhalation, "nobody had burn injuries," Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG Y Nagi Reddy said. However, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a gas cylinder blast.

The list of the 17 deceased released by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence includes the names of eight children under the age of 10. The youngest in the list was identified as one Prathan (1.5 years old). The seven other children have been identified as Hamey (7), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Anuyan (3) and Iddu (4). An eyewitness of the fire incident said that the blaze was at the rear end of the building. The eyewitness, Zahid, also detailed the efforts of local people to save the people stuck in the building.

"We could not enter the building through the main gate as it was engulfed in flames, so we broke the shutter to go inside. Then, five to six of us broke through a wall and entered the first floor. But the whole place was engulfed in flames. The police and fire tenders did good work and cooperated fully. But we could not save the people because of the massive fire," he said. "The fire was mainly located at the back of the Houz, and there was no back door to get to that. All the deceased were from the same family. Yes, the fire tenders were a bit late, but the fire was too massive to enter the first floor," he added.

Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana Minister Poonam Prabhakar visited Gulzar House in Charminar in the old city of Hyderabad, where a massive fire broke out earlier in the day. AIMIM leader Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was also present at the spot when the leaders visited.

Minister Prabhakar stated that the fire department had arrived immediately upon receiving information of the blaze. "The fire broke out around 6 am, and by 6:16 am, the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively... The majority of the people inside the building have died. The Chief Minister has spoken to the family (who were living in the building that caught fire). The state government will fully support the family," Prabhakar said, speaking to media persons.

Expressing grief over the incident, AIMIM chief Owaisi said, "A painful incident happened today in Gulzar Houz. The family had been living in this area for 125 years. All 17 of the deceased were immediate family members. It is a matter of great sorrow... I offer my condolences." Leaders across the country have poured in their condolences to the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief and offered her condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad. The President also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that her thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones in the fire that claimed the lives of 17 people, including women and children.

"The death of several people, including women and children, in a fire accident in Hyderabad is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," posted President Murmu on X. Union Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a building near Gulzar Houz.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed shock and offered their condolences to the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in a fire incident at Gulzar Houz. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, Kharge urged Congress workers to rally around the affected families and offer assistance to them.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating fire tragedy in the Charminar area of Hyderabad, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims during this difficult time. After speaking with the Chief Minister of Telangana, I am assured that the government is taking all necessary relief measures, including providing speedy and adequate compensation to those affected," Kharge posted on X.

"I urge Congress workers to rally around the affected families and offer any assistance they can. Let us come together to support those in need and help them through this challenging period," the Congress President appealed. BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a building near Gulzar House in Hyderabad earlier this morning.

In a post on X, K Kavitha wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic fire accident at Gulzar House near Charminar early this morning. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Urge authorities to ensure all support and a thorough investigation."

