New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote to PWD minister Satyendar Jain requesting him to stop the painting of Golden Temple on the walls on an under-construction underpass at Ashram Chowk here.

Sirsa also termed the act as "disrespectful" to their religion according to the Sikh code of conduct.

"We would like to draw your kind attention to the painting work of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) that is being carried out by the PWD on the side walls of an underpass being constructed at Ashram Chowk, New Delhi.

"For your kind information, as per the Sikh code of conduct, it is not permissible and considered as disrespectful to our religion. Delhi Sikh Sangat is taking serious objection to it," the letter read.

"You are requested to kindly issue the necessary orders for immediate stopping of the painting work," it added.

Sirsa also shared the letter in a Twitter post.

"Painting Darbar Sahib on the walls of Underpass at Ashram Chowk is highly objectionable. We urge @SatyendarJain Ji to immediately pass the order of stopping this painting work.

"As per the Sikh code of conduct, such a painting is considered disrespectful ," he wrote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)