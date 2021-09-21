Huws’s story reflects that completely.

Huw Rayner is an English Social media Specialist and musician born December 1985. He is a true example of what you can achieve through perseverance, pouncing on opportunities when they present themselves and above all never giving up! Life is never straight forward but success is not given, it struggled for! Those who never give up are the true winners! He now has his own social media company www.huwgegrowth.com Where he manages 20 plus Instagram pages in the business niche as well as running advertising campaign for clients. Helping people grow and monetise their social media presence is his speciality. However, things were not always like this…

He missed out on 7 years education due to extremely religious parents who decided to home school him. He eventually decided to run away from home to escape his highly abusive parents aged just 13. He went through the foster care system and was living by himself at age 17. With very little support he was thrown into the rat race and had no choice but to find a way to keep a roof over his head.

Beggars can’t be choosers and he was forced to work minimum wage jobs through lack of options and education. However, his enthusiasm, interpersonal skills, and his ability to talk to anyone, Huw soon found himself in sales. This is where the magic started.

Huw quotes “Nothing worth having comes easy, it something is easy everyone would do it. Nothing helps you get out of bed in the morning like the inability to accept failure! Anything that you put your time and effort into grows, the money-making question is, are you spending your time on things that will improve your life or are passionate about? “

Working in sales was a revelation for Huw who found that his ability to relate to people and see the other persons needs and perspective was the perfect fit for sales. He ended up getting head hunted by various companies due to his ability to close deals whilst keeping everyone happy. Even though he had sold everything from Insurance, Advertising and Events and often the top performer, something was missing.

Huw explains “I had never really chosen my career path or my life journey, I just kept following money. Since I grew up really poor, I never really knew what to do with money after working 60 hours weeks to get myself out of debt. Even though I had a natural affinity for sales and enjoyed the salesman’s rush possessions never really motivated me. I would still buy everything second hand. The things that excited me however was being around people who were stimulated and looking to better themselves”

Being disillusioned with being caught up in the race to earn money he didn’t know how to spend, he quit his well-paid job and with just a backpack left for Thailand. He ended up living abroad for about 6 years often volunteering to get by. He discovered that there was so much more to life than making money. Learning and experiencing new things Is a drug in itself. There is a whole world out there to enjoy if you just embrace it. “There is always a choice in life, and we can change our reality if we only choose to do so.”

After a period of really bad luck where he had a motorbike accident and almost lost his leg, he had his phone laptop and all his money stolen. He was buskin in the streets of Bangkok for food and volunteering at a hostel for shelter. Huw Explains “Having less than 10 dollars to my name really put things into perspective, I was in a foreign country and had no one to help me. I had to find a way to survive. In a way my tough childhood was the best thing that ever happened to me. As it proved to me that I could get through any situation, no matter how impossible it may seem just by refusing to be overcome by your problems and give up”

He ended up meeting the owner of the popular Instagram page @businessideas365 (which was then at 160,000 followers) and convinced him to let him do sales for him. He was on a commission only basis but through himself into the task at hand as saw the ability to change his situation. He went from earning enough a day to just cover food and cigarettes, to being able to afford a basic room and eat better food etc. He is very grateful for the owner’s trust in him and in return has helped the page to grow to over 1.1 million followers and give his employer a substantial remote income.

Even though Huw ran away from his extremely religious family he didn’t turn his back on the principles that were taught him. Above all he knows the value of sticking true to your word and treating other people as you would want to be treated. “Sales is just getting people to trust and like you, proving you are a person of character and can be trusted allows people to give you further responsibility and opportunities. You define your own success by the problems you solve and how you treat people both in the good and bad times” Huw explains.

Huw is a testament that it is not your current reality that defines you. No matter how hard your current situation is, all you need to do is get through the day. “Every day is a fresh chance for happiness and success, it’s our choice what do with it. I cried myself to sleep many times through frustration and the feeling that it’s all too much, however every time the sun rose again you would find me on my phone or at my desk trying to make progress again. It’s amazing what you can achieve just by blunt force of will. Yesterday doesn’t matter, what are you going to do with the gift of today? “

We are thankful for Huw to share his story with us! If you are for someone with the experience to help you grow your social media presence and earn more money remotely why not give Huw and his team at www.huwgegrowth.com the chance to help you with their years of experience and personal caring touch!

As a final note Huw wanted to share this. “Success is not all about the money you make, it’s about how you feel about yourself and how you have made people feel along your journey. If you can look yourself in the eye in the mirror without shame because you know you are constantly trying to improve, That’s true winning. You need less than you think you do in life to be happy. Don’t leave behind lots of possessions but always try to leave behind a trail of smiles and people whose life you touched for the better for no reason other than you could help”