New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him.

Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society.

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

