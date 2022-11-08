Chennai, November 8: A 21-year-old man here has been detained for allegedly threatening to upload private pictures of a woman on social media if she does not give in to his demands, as per the report by the Times of India. The accused, identified as V Gautham, is a resident of Ezhil Nagar in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

As per the reports, the incident took place on November 4 when the accused intercepted the woman and allegedly demanded that she speak to him. The duo got into a heated argument. During the brawl, the accused threatened the woman that he will upload private pictures of her, which were taken when both were in school, on social media. West Bengal Shocker: Man Rapes, Threatens To Kill 60-Year-Old Woman Whom He Would Call ‘Mother’ in Kolkata; Arrested.

After the threat, the parents of the victim approached the Thoraipakkam police station and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the cops registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act. The accused was arrested and produced in court. The local court here sent the accused to jail on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Slaps, Threatens Girl in Lucknow With Dire Consequences for Refusing To Withdraw Case.

In March this year, a Delhi resident was booked for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and threatening her to circulate her private pictures on the internet. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that she had met the accused in 2018, who later proposed to her for marriage. However, he raped her after giving sedatives and took pictures of her in compromising positions. Later, refusing to marry her, he threatened to upload her private pictures on the internet if she filed any complaint against him.

