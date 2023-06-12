Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Monday to probe the role of a woman assistant sub-inspector of police in the alleged honeytrap racket here, police said.

The SIT will be headed by Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harender Singh, they said.

The ASI, Munesh Devi, who was posted at Farrukhnagar police station, was sent to the police lines over her alleged role in two suspected cases of rape, which were registered on the complaint of a woman employee of an IT company, police said.

The complainant woman in both cases and her associate were arrested for allegedly honeytrapping people and extorting money from them, the police said.

The ASI came under scanner after one of the victims questioned her role in the two cases, they said.

Earlier, police had arrested the kingpin of the honeytrap racket, Binita Kumari, along with her associate Mahesh Phogat, an NGO operator.

Binita allegedly trapped victims through online dating apps like Tinder and Bumble and after calling them for a meet her at a hotel, she would make allegations of rape and molestation. She would then threaten to file an FIR to extort money from them, according to the police.

One of the victims alleged that the woman ASI was "hand-in-glove" with the accused. He alleged that after meeting Binita at a hotel in Farukhnagar on May 14, the ASI had called him and said there was a complaint against him. Later, she asked him to strike a compromise with the accused, they said.

Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran confirmed that an SIT has been constituted. The five-member team will be led ACP Harender Singh and will investigate the role of the ASI in the racket and will file a report to senior officers soon, he added.

Meanwhile, accused Binita and Mahesh Phogat were produced before a city court on Monday which sent them to four-day police remand, police said.

"The matter is under investigation and it's too early to say anything. We are questioning both the accused after taking them on police remand," said ACP Harender Singh.

