Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 21 (ANI): Illegal arms dealer 'Gabbar' has been arrested with arms and cartridges in Haryana's Gurugram, police informed on Sunday.

Rajiv Deshwal, DCP Crime of Gurugram also informed that the dealer had arrived from Aligarh.

"25 new pistols and two live cartridges have been recovered from the arms dealer who arrived from Aligarh to smuggle weapons in Gurugram," Deshwal said. (ANI)

