Thane, March 21: Four people suffered serious burn injuries following an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Kalwa on Sunday night.

"Four people got seriously injured and suffered 80 per cent burn injuries after an LPG gas cylinder exploded at a gas agency in Kalwa last night," said Thane Municipal Corporation. No casualties were reported in the blast.

The incident took place at the Bharat gas agency office in Kalwa's Shiv Shakti Nagar at 11.30 pm on Sunday. The injured workers have been taken to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital for treatment. Maharashtra: At Least Five People Injured in a Cylinder Blast in Dharavi.

The injured have been identified as Satyam Mangal Yadav, Anurag Singh, Rohit Yadav, and Ganesh Gupta. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

