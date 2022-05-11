Gurugram, May 11 (PTI) A Korean resident of Gurugram allegedly thrashed his Nepali cook for missing the train to his home, police here said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the cook, he had taken leave from May 10 to go to his country, but due to some reason he could not catch the train and went back to his employer.

When his employer got to know he had returned, he got angry and beat him with a pressure cooker lid, the complainant said, according to the police.

An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station in connection with incident against Juyoung, the Korean man, a resident of Pinnacle Society in Sector 43 for the last one year.

“It was around 2.00 am today, when I went back and my employer asked me why I had not left already. I told him that I had missed my train and would leave tomorrow, but he got angry, lifted the lid of the cooker and hit my head. He asked me to leave the house immediately,” Ravinder Rawat, the cook, said in his complaint.

“He also ran after me with a golf stick shouting he will kill me. I somehow escaped from there,” he said.

The Korean man has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

“We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Poonam, SHO, Sushant Lok Police Station, said.

