Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) Police have arrested four men for allegedly firing at two brothers in the Jacobpura area here, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ankit Pujara (30), Hanni Soulanki (24), Shivam alias Deshi (24) and Gurjeet Singh alias Gaurav (30), were arrested on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Gets 107 Years Jail Term for Raping, Sexually Assaulting Mentally Challenged Daughter.

A car, a country-made pistol and a cartridge have been recovered from their possession, they said.

According to the police, both parties were involved in the illegal sale of liquor.

Also Read | Pandav Nagar Murder Case: Accused Wife Claims Her Husband Had Ill Intentions Towards Children.

The incident occurred on November 23 at around 11:40 pm near Krishna Mandir when the two brothers were intercepted by four men in a Swift car who allegedly opened fire at them, they said.

The duo saved themselves by hiding and the miscreants fled after people gathered on the street, police said.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that there is enmity between the victims and the accused over liquor selling,” DCP (crime) Vijay Pratap Singh said.

A total of 18 cases have been registered against the four accused including murder, theft and possession of illegal among other. They have also been jailed several times, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the city police station, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)