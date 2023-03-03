Gurugram, Mar 3 (PTI) A court here on Friday heard the testimonies of two witnesses in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017, a lawyer said.

The witnesses -- Dr. Deepak Mathur who conducted the post-mortem on the deceased and forensic expert Dr. B K Mahapatra -- recorded their testimony and were cross-examined by the counsel for the victim.

The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the killing, meanwhile, filed an application in the court seeking its permission to submit the accused's mobile browsing and Google search history.

The CBI counsel told the court that a detailed report of the accused's search history on Google has come from the US headquarters of the search giant.

Additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal fixed March 16 as the next date of hearing in the case and called two other witnesses for recording of their testimonies.

"Prince" was allegedly killed by an older boy inside the school's washroom. The accused, 16 years old at the time of the incident, has been in detention since.

The court has barred the media from using the names of the juvenile accused and the victim. While the juvenile accused was named "Bholu" by the court, the victim was named "Prince" and the school was referred to as "Vidyalaya".

A sessions court had in January framed charges against the youth accused of killing Prince.

