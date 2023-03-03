Noida, March 3: The Noida police on Friday said they have busted a prostitution racket here and arrested seven people, including the woman gang leader, who were allegedly involved in running the illegal trade. The racket was being operated from a house in Salarpur village, under Sector 39 police station limits, and the lid blew off after some police officials went there in the guise of customers, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said a joint team of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the local police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma, raided the location late Thursday night. Mumbai: Teen Girl, Woman Rescued from Prostitution Racket.

“Six people were arrested from the spot along with the woman leader of the gang who was running the prostitution racket. Two women were rescued from the spot,” Chander said.

The police said the gang leader has been identified as Mala Devi. The other six men arrested along with Devi are Abhishek, Manpreet, Harish, Anil, Rajan and Sagar. Some of them are her associates while others are customers.

The police said they have informed the family members of the two rescued women and they will be handed over to them after legal proceedings. DCP Chander said Rs 2,100 cash, six mobile phones, most of them keypad devices, and some other objectionable items were seized from the spot. Mumbai Police Bust Prostitution Racket Run by Massage Spa at Lower Parel Mall, 6 Thai Women Rescued.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956, at the Sector 39 police station, he added. The Noida Police had last Thursday also claimed to have busted a prostitution racket being operated from a hotel in the city's Sector 41 after a raid in which it arrested four men and rescued seven women.

