Gurugram, Oct 12 (PTI) A complaint has been registered against some unknown persons for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old girl and threatening to abduct her over call, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the girl, on Monday around 7.15 pm, her daughter received a call on her mobile from an unknown number. The caller along with some others abused her and threatened to kidnap her.

"Scared after the call, my daughter told me about it. I was surprised and immediately rushed to the police with my daughter. We are afraid to even send my daughter to school now. I want strict actions against the accused," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown accused under section 12 of the POCSO act at the Sector 50 police station. The police said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.

Police suspect the involvement of the girl's classmates. The main accused can be a senior class student, said a senior investigating officer.

This seems to be the mischief of the school students but the matter is serious and will be investigated from all angles, he said.

"The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible," the officer added.

