India News | Guwahati: 'D Tipsy Gaon' Bar License Suspended Following Fatal Mathgharia Accident

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): The District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan has ordered the immediate suspension of the IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) license for "D Tipsy Gaon" (EXORO), a popular restaurant and bar located in Roodraksh Mall, Bhangagarh.

The move comes in the wake of a tragic road accident in the city that claimed three lives earlier this week.

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According to the officials, a fatal motor accident occurred on April 26, 2026, at the Mathgharia area near GATE Hospital.

The crash resulted in the death of three individuals.

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A subsequent report from the DCP Traffic, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, revealed a critical link to the establishment.

Investigations found that four individuals involved in the accident had visited "D Tipsy Gaon" (EXORO) prior to the crash.

The report stated that they consumed food and alcoholic drinks on the premises and departed at approximately 3:00 AM, well beyond the legally permitted operating hours.

While the restaurant held a late-closing permission, it was only authorised to serve liquor until 12:30 AM. By remaining open until 3:00 AM, the establishment committed a serious violation of Excise Rule 127(I) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016, as well as its specific license conditions.

In an order signed on April 29, 2026, District Commissioner Swapneel Paul exercised powers under Section 30 of the Assam Excise Act, 2000, to suspend the bar's license with immediate effect.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter... the undersigned hereby suspends the IMFL ON license of 'D Tipsy Gaon (EXORO)' with immediate effect, until further order," the official notice stated.

Sailendra Pandey, a senior excise officer, told ANI that a full investigation has been instituted, to be conducted by the Superintendent of Excise, Debajit Nath Kamrup Metropolitan District. The enquiry officer is mandated to submit a detailed report within 15 days of the order.

"The bar will remain closed to liquor service until the enquiry is completed and further orders are issued by the administration.

The Guwahati administration has signalled a "zero-tolerance" policy toward establishments flouting time regulations, especially when such violations contribute to public safety risks on the city's roads," Sailendra Pandey, a senior excise officer in Guwahati, said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)