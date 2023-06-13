Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Guwahati Railway Station of Northeast Frontier Railway has been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said that the station has been able to qualify for the guidelines established by FSSAI and becomes the first railway station in NF Railway to get this status.

"This certification has been awarded for the period of June 2, 2023, to June 2, 2025. Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers, NF Railway has planned to take up more stations in future like Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Junction and Katihar to qualify as 'Eat Right Station' by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out," Sabyasachi De said.

It is to mention here that the 'Eat Right Station' certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. (ANI)

