Varanasi (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) The district court here fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing the maintainability of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case as the Muslim side presented its arguments on Monday.

Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side, said the Muslim side argued on the maintainability of the case during which they read out all points, including the petition filed on behalf of the Hindu side for allowing regular worship at the Gyanvapi mosque.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Chartered Accountant Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

They sought more time to present their arguments after which the court fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing, he said.

Muslim side advocate Mohammad Tohid Khan said they read out all points in the court, which has given them time to present their arguments on July 12.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in; Check Details.

Earlier, five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

A lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

On the order of the Supreme Court later, the matter is now being heard in the district judge's court from May 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)